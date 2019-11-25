Advanced Load and Weapon Carriage Systems Market Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2024|key players are Boston Dynamics (United States) BAE Systems (United Kingdom)

Advanced load and weapon carriage systems is used to carry different types of products such as ammunition, weapon systems, power sources, clothing, radio and personal equipment among others which can reduces the number of casualties in the battlefield.

Based on types, the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market is segmented into wearable and backpacks. Among various types, in 2016, the wearable segment dominated the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The growing demand for smart wearable including health monitors, activity trackers, smart watches and smart glasses are some for the major factor boosting the demand of 2017 – 2025. Wearable have been launched to enhance the mobility of soldiers. Reduced the risk of injuries is one of the major factor boosting the demand of wearable during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on application, the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market is segmented into air borne, ground, naval and others. Among various application, in 2016, the ground segment dominated the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market followed by navy and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Deployment of troops in peace keeping missions is seeking to drive the demand of advanced load and weapon carriage systems market, globally during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

One of the major factor boosting the market for the advanced load and weapon carriage systems is introduction of Integrated Load Carriage System (ILCS). The Integrated Load Carriage System (ILCS) includes both the body armor and backpack. This system enables the transfer of the operator’s equipment weight onto the legs and hips, off the shoulders of person. This results in the reduction of fatigue ,body pain and stress. This system also enables efficient and quick performance of the soldiers’ involvement in military operations, despite carrying heavy loads.

By geography, the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market has been classified into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America holds the largest market share in the advanced load and weapon carriage systems followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. In 2016, the U.S. is the key market for the advanced load and weapon carriage systems in North America as well as globally. Increase in the investment for modernization of the defense systems such as advanced load and weapon carriage systems among others is the major factor driving the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Europe is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The U.K. held the largest share for the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market in Europe in 2015. Increase in military expenditure is the major factor boosting the market in U.K. during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. The APAC region is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In 2016, China is anticipated to be the major market for Asia Pacific advanced load and weapon carriage systems market and expected to the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.It is also expected to experience healthy growth in the coming years. Design of load carriage equipment for female soldiers is one of the major factor boosting the market for the advanced load and weapon carriage systems during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Some of the major players in the advanced load and weapon carriage systems market include are Aegis Engineering Ltd (United Kingdom), Boston Dynamics (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom) and Lockheed Martin(United Kingdom). These key players are targeting the emerging economies and are applying several methods to increase their market share. In addition, some of the other major players CQC(United Kingdom), Revision Military Inc. (United States) and Armorsource (United States) among others.