The aerospace pressure bulkhead is an essential part of the airframe of a large regional and commercial aircraft, located between the tail and the cabin that lets cabin pressure to be maintained.The global aerospace pressure bulkheads market will grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.One of the major factor boosting the market for the aerospace pressure bulkheads during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025 is high focus on passenger safety.

Based onaircraft type, the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market is segmented into regional aircraft, wide body, narrow body and very large aircraft. Among various aircraft type, in 2016, the narrow body segment is estimated to be the major market followed by regional aircraft and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the regional and commercial aircraft deliveries is expected to be one of the major factor fueling the regional aircraft segment in global aerospace pressure bulkheads market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Based on materials, the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market is segmented into composites and metal. Among various materials type, in 2016, the composites segment estimated to be the major market and estimated to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. In 2016, the metal segmentis estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the estimate period of 2017 to 2025. One of the major reasons for driving the market is technological advancement.

Sheet stamping process, resin film infusion process (RFI), resin transfer molding process (RTM)and others sectors are the various manufacturing process of the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market. Among various manufacturing process, in 2016, the resin film infusion process (RFI) segment estimated to be the major market and estimated to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. In 2016, the sheet stamping processsegment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The major factor driving the market of the aerospace pressure bulkheads market are change in technologies and high replacement rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Curved and flat sectors are the various shape typeof the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market. Among various shape type, in 2016, the curved segment estimated to be the major market followed by flat segment and estimated to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the use of next generation technologies is one of the major factor boosting the market for the aerospace pressure bulkheads market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

By geography, the global aerospace pressure bulkheads market has been classified into six regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North Americaholds the largest market share in the aerospace pressure bulkheads market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major factors driving the market for aerospace pressure bulkheads market in North America are increase in the use of narrow body aircraft and high focus on passenger safety among others. In 2016, the U.S. is the key market for the aerospace pressure bulkheads, globally.Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR among all regions during the estimate period of 2017 – 2025. Countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are the key market for the aerospace pressure bulkheads in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Change in technologies is the major market boosting the market for aerospace pressure bulkheads in Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major players in the aerospace pressure bulkheads market include are Premium Aerotech GmbH (Germany), Triumph Group (United States), Ruag Aerostructures (Switzerland), Aernnova Web (Spain) and KHI Industries (Japan).These key players are targeting the developing economies and are applying various methods to increase their market share. In addition, some of the other major players AVIC SAC Commercial Aircraft Company Ltd (China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Embraer (Brazil) and Boeing (United States) among others.