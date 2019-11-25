Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

Airports are investing heavily in technological advancements and system enhancements to minimize the number of bags mishandled or lost at airports. As such, many technology vendors are offering airport baggage tracking systems integrated with various technologies such as IoT, analytics, RFID, etc. These airport baggage tracking systems are combined with multiple advanced technologies that help airport service providers provide reliable, detailed baggage information to passengers, and real-time airport baggage tracking systems that improve the customer experience throughout the journey. There has been a rise in the demand for real-time baggage tracking systems on smartphones by passengers in airline applications. With advancements in technology, scanners are able to capture accurate and consistent data stored on an RFID chip embedded in the luggage tag, which drives superior tracking and increased transparency in airport baggage tracking systems. The aviation industry is creating a strong potential to benefit from technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID) and the Internet of Things (IoT). To offer a better and secure system to the passengers, airport baggage tracking systems using smart RFID tags and IoT are deployed. These RFID-based airport baggage tracking systems provide notification alerts regarding the status of the baggage, and offer support if the luggage is mishandled or lost. Airport baggage tracking systems provide improved baggage handling processes and superior technology, which has reduced the mishandled bag rates of airlines. Airport baggage tracking systems also provide real-time baggage notifications and quick self-service bag drops that help airlines in increasing the usage of airport baggage tracking system with minimum mishandling of luggage.

Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market: Dynamics

Increased productivity, accuracy of baggage operations, and reduced baggage mishandling improve the customer experience, which is one of the primary factors expected to boost the growth of the airport baggage tracking systems market.

Complexity in the integration of technologies in airport baggage tracking systems can be one of the crucial factors that can hamper the growth of the airport baggage tracking systems market.

Greater baggage handling efficiency and usage of smartphones for tracking luggage using GPS, GSM, and Bluetooth technology are some of the latest trends in the airport baggage tracking systems market.

Global Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The airport baggage tracking systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. On the basis of technology, the airport baggage tracking systems market can be segmented into smart tags, radio frequency identification (RFID), Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M), beacon, and other technologies. On the basis of application, the airport baggage tracking systems market can be segmented into narcotic detection, metal & contraband detection, explosive detection, and others.

Segmentation on the basis of Technology for Airport Baggage Tracking System Market:

Smart Tags

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Beacon

Other Technologies

Segmentation on the basis of Application for Airport Baggage Tracking System Market:

Narcotic Detection

Metal & Contraband Detection

Explosive Detection

Others

Global Airport Baggage Tracking System Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global airport baggage tracking systems market are Delta Airlines, Inc., TRACE ME Luggage Tracker Ltd, LongestChance, SITA, Lyngsoe Systems, BEUMER Group, Quantum ID Technologies, Daifuku, Aeroflot, etc.

Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the airport baggage tracking systems market, followed by the Western European region. The primary growth factor of the airport baggage tracking systems market in North America is the huge presence of airport technology vendors in the U.S. Also, the demand for airport baggage tracking systems in Western Europe is expected to increase, since there are a maximum number of airports in the European region. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA are expected to see significant growth rates in the airport baggage tracking systems market.

In April 2016, Delta Airlines, Inc. introduced radio frequency identification (RFID) baggage tracking technology, with an objective to provide enhanced customer experience by offering real-time airport baggage tracking systems to passengers.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Airport Baggage Tracking Systems Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

