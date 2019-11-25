Aluminium Lanolate Market: Increasing Awareness about Personal Care & Beauty Products Drives Growth

Aluminium lanolate is a chemical product (aluminium salt of lanolin acid), which is in the class of specialty chemicals. Aluminium lanolate is used as an emulsifier, surfactant and acid. Due to the properties and functions of aluminium lanolate, it is widely used in the cosmetic industry. Aluminium lionate is also known as lanolin acid, aluminium salt and lanolin. As it is a remunerative cosmetic product, the outlook for aluminium lanolate in the global market is predicted to remain positive. The demand for aluminium lanolate for the manufacturing of cosmetic products is higher in China and the U.S., however, it is increasing across the world. Moreover, the increasing awareness about personal care and beauty products has fuelled the demand for aluminium lanolate over the past few years.

The applications of aluminium lanolate in the cosmetic industry

Aluminium lanolate has several applications in the cosmetic industry as it acts as an anti-caking agent, viscosity-controlling agent, emulsifying agent, emulsion stabiliser and surfactant. Owing to these factors, aluminium lanolate is widely used in the manufacturing of cosmetic products and personal care products. In addition, it helps convert two immiscible liquids into a homogeneous solution, which helps stabilise the product. Due to the above-mentioned factors, the aluminium lanolate market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Aluminium Lanolate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the aluminium lanolate market, which include the manufacturers and suppliers of aluminium lanolate (lanolin acid), include Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co.; NK Ingredients Pte Ltd.; Suzhou Fanrong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; Lanco S.A.; Chemos GmbH & Co. KG; Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.; Kinbester Co., Ltd.; Simagchem Corporation; Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co., Ltd.; Salsbury Chemicals, Inc.; Leap Labchem Co., Ltd.; FINIPHARMA LIMITED and Xiamen Aeco Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. In addition to these, several manufacturers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in the manufacturing of aluminium lanolate.

There are only a few manufacturers of aluminium lanolate in the world, however, the demand for aluminium lanolate is much higher if we consider the usage of aluminium lanolate in personal care or cosmetic products. Hence, the manufacturers of aluminium lanolate are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.