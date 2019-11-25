Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

The Latest Research Report “Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Application delivery controllers (ADC) are parts of networking elements in a data center. Application delivery controllers help to perform various mutual tasks, such as those done by web sites and web servers. Additionally, this technology is adopting by various end use organizations, to enhance their networks and protocol services. Thus, application delivery controllers are the next generation of load balancers, and are naturally located among web server farms and firewall/routers. The application delivery controllers market is predicted to witness stable during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Various medium and large size organizations are investing heavily in IT infrastructure development to ensure that workforces always have access to information and applications when needed. Application delivery controllers guarantee high availability of applications by providing seamless failover. This factor is projected to boost the growth of this product market during the forecast period.

The global application delivery controllers market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization type, end use industry, and geography. Based on deployment type, the market is segregated into hardware based application delivery controllers and virtual application delivery controllers. Upcoming emerging technologies, which include software-defined networking and software-defined storage, are expected to drive application delivery controllers’ demand during the forecast period.

Based on organization type, the global application delivery controllers market has been bifurcated into small, medium, and large organizations. An application delivery controller employs policies and algorithms to determine how inbound application traffic is circulated. Across the globe, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are focusing on changing from on premises to cloud platform. Increasing data traffic in cloud is expected to increase the use of application delivery controllers in the coming years. This in turn is likely to propel the demand for this product during the forecast period. On the basis of end use industry, the global application delivery controllers market has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, government, healthcare, retail and manufacturing among others. application delivery controllers helps reduce risks associated with information technology related security and confirm compliance with privacy regulations and data security.This is attributed to the high market penetration of application delivery controllers in server firewalls and network security systems which is expected to trigger the demand for this product in the coming years. However, increasing network difficulty due to increasing adoption of cloud applications and rising government regulations are projected to hinder growth of the global application delivery controllers market in the coming years.

Geographically, the global application delivery controllers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing region for application delivery controllers. This region’s growth is mainly on account of increasing internet penetration and adoption of cloud based application by various end use industries. In 2016, Asia Pacific and North America were major contributors to the global application delivery controllers market. Moreover, several infrastructure development initiatives taken up by governments to improve the performance of services and web based applications are expected to increase the adoption of this product in the near future. With the help of application delivery controllers’ technology, organizations can increase their productivity, saving time & money, and decreasing stress. Thus, these new development technologies will continue to drive the demand for application delivery controllers across the globe in the near future.

Some of the leading players operating in the global application delivery controllers market are Brocade Communications Systems (the U.S), Barracuda Networks (the U.S), Citrix Systems (the U.S), Array Networks, Inc.(the U.S), Dell Inc. (the U.S), Fortinet (the U.S), Hewlett-Packard Company (the U.S), KEMP Technologies, Inc.(the U.S), and VMware (the U.S) among others.

