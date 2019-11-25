Architecture Software Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Architecture Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025



Architecture software application is the process of designing a structured solution that helps in understanding how the system will function and behave. The approach of software architecture facilitates the understanding of various operational and technical requirements of a system and the project implementing it. Architecture software application helps in defining the role of design and implementation teams in making a useful system. In addition, software architecture helps in improving key quality attributes such as accessibility, reliance, resilience, performance, and security. A number of enterprises use application architecture to analyze their business requirements, understand the impact of use cases, and design implementation framework for applying these cases in the software system deployed.

The growing demand for new technologies among various consumers segments is expected to provide a robust impetus to the architecture software application market. Designing a good software architecture underpins a careful consideration of key scenarios, common problems, and major decisions for meeting the current and future requirements of any business. Identifying which attributes are key to boosting the performance of the IT infrastructure, efficiency of the user, and in attaining the business goal is therefore imperative. The risk of a poor software architecture is too great to ignore. Finding suitable tradeoffs between the competitive architecture requirements is the norm. One of the key goals of architecture software application is bridging the gap between the technical and business requirements.

Architecture software application is the procedure in which a significant structured solution is defined, that meets the entire operational and technical requirement of the organization, while optimizing quality attributes such as security, performance, and manageability. Architecture software application based on wide range of decision and all the decisions have the impact on performance, quality, maintainability, and others. Software architecture includes the set of decisions regarding the organization of a software solution including the infrastructure and the selection of the structural elements. Software architecture also includes usability, functionality, resilience, reuse, performance, economic, comprehensibility and technology constraints, aesthetic concerns and tradeoffs.

The key factor driving the market of architecture software is the increasing demand for this new technology among customers for better service and security. The increasing need to manage software easily is fueling growth of the architecture software market. Moreover, software developers are looking for cost effective solutions which can help them in reducing cost by the application of architecture software. This factor acts as a trigger, boosting the market for architecture software and the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, rapid adoption of technology among the customer is fueling the growth of architecture software market globally. Moreover, this new architecture software application helps in increased digitization and security in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large organizations, and educational institutions. Owing to this factor, the market is growing significantly and is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period. The impact of this driver is high in recent times and is expected to remain high during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the architecture software application in many organizations is acting as a restraint. Additionally, the impact on this factor on the market is medium in recent times and is expected to be low during the forecast period.

The market of architecture software is segmented into two categories: by type and by application. By type, the market is divided into personal computer and mobile terminal. By application, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), large organizations, and educational institutions among others.

By geography, the global architecture software market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa. The architecture software market in North America held the predominant share in 2016 and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. A developed economy and rising awareness about advanced technology and its acceptance is driving the market growth of architecture software in this region. Significant focus on innovations in technology, and research and development in the U.S. and Canada, is further fueling the growth of this market. North America is followed by Europe which is expected to become the second largest revenue generating region for the architecture software market in 2016. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region in the architecture software market. The growth in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the rising adoption of architecture software application in SMEs, large organizations, and educational institutions. Middle East & Africa has shown remarkable growth in architecture software followed by Latin America in recent years.

The global architecture software market is marked by strong competition among the major players operating in this industry. Numerous mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnership agreements, product innovation, research and development, and geographical expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by players to ensure long-term sustenance in this market. Key participants in the global architecture software industry include Dapulse (Israel), ArchiCAD SE (Hungary), GenieBelt (Denmark), progeCAD 2010 Professional (U.S), and Autodesk Inc. (U.S.) among others.

