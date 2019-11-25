Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market Value Projected to Expand by 2023

Global Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Snapshot

The prosperity of the global market for autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies is primarily a reflection of the introduction of new therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. Unlike xenografts and allografts, autologous stem cell based therapies do not use foreign organism cells, and hence are resulting in substantial reduction in risk associated during transplantation surgeries as a result of immune reactions, HLA incompatibility, and disease transmission. In addition to that, the healthy CAGR projected for the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market during the forecast period of 2015 to 2023 is also a result of growing cases of cancer across the world, cardiovascular diseases, and fatal neurodegenerative disorders.

Application-wise, the global market for autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies can be segmented into autoimmune, neurodegenerative, skin transplant, cardiovascular disorders, oncology, and other infectious diseases. In the current scenario of the market, the segment of skin transplant serves the maximum demand with growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, although persistent research and development in the fields of cardiovascular and neurodegenerative therapeutics is expected to propel those respective application segments as well.

This report on the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market has been developed by a selected group of professional and expected market research analysts, aspiring to serve as a credible business document for its audiences. Besides studying all factors that may influence the demand, the report also gauges the potential of every important geographical region and profiles a number of leading players in order to understand the competitive landscape.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Brief Account

In autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies, an individual’s cell is cultured and then re-introduced to the donor’s body. Used for the treatment of various bone marrow diseases, autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies allows patients to have normal bone marrow, which gets destroyed in chemotherapy. The various diseases that can be treated with the help of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies include: multiple myeloma, aplastic anemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Parkinson’s disease, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, thalassemia, and diabetes. Thus, the demand for this therapy is projected to rise over the coming years.

The report is a thorough analysis of the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market. Comprising an in-depth analysis of the various factors boosting and inhibiting the growth of the market, this report is a key to making profitable decisions by investing in the correct segment and sub-segment, which is anticipated to make the most progress in the future.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the key drivers for this market is the rise in the prevalence of cancer and diabetes among people across all age groups. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is another factor, which is likely to create a heightened demand for autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies. Favorable reimbursement policies across several nations are also aiding the growth of this market.

Players in the market are striving to achieve therapies that are not only safe and effective but also affordable and easy to use. Players are also investing in extensive research and development so as to speed up the treatment process of autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies. While currently this treatment is quite expensive, government bodies are expected to take up initiatives and make the therapy affordable in the years to come. This is expected to drive the market in the future.

On the other hand, challenges faced by the global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market include risks and complications associated with the therapy, such as diarrhea, hair loss, nausea, severe infections, vomiting, heart complications, and infertility.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Geographical Analysis

By geography, North America, trailed by Europe is leading in the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market, on account of the minimization of risks associated with the therapy. Also, these therapies are highly in demand owing to their ability to treat a large number of infectious diseases. The fact that autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies do not require an outside donor, makes it more convenient and less infectious. All these factors are boosting the growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the most promising growth in the years to come with high demand from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India. The demand is expected to be high as autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies help in the effective treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and favorable tax and reimbursement policies are also expected to aid the growth of the Asia Pacific autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market.

Autologous Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell Based Therapies Market: Companies Mentioned

Some of the leading players operating in the autologous stem cell and non-stem cell based therapies market are Fibrocell Science, Inc., Aastrom Biosciences, Dendreon Corporation, NeoStem, Inc., BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Regeneus Ltd., and Genzyme Corporation.

