Automotive Engine Management System Market Share, Growth, Size, Key Players Outlook to 2023 Research Report

Automotive Engine Management System Market 2018 Global Industry Forecast To 2023 Report published by “MarketResearchFuture”. According to this report Global Automotive Engine Management System Market is reach USD 235.6 billion at CAGR of 7.68% from 2018 to 2023. The factors that influence the demand for automotive engine management systems are booming automotive industry coupled with increasing registration of new cars, expansion of global players into emerging nations and stringent government regulation on reducing vehicle emission. The global automotive engine management system market segments has been divided into engine type, component, vehicles type and region.

Global Automotive Engine Management System Market Key Players Analyzed In Report:

Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (UK), Hella KgaA Hueck (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Sensata Technologies (Netherlands), Elta Automotive (UK), Sanken Electric (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany) and others.

Market Overview:

Engine management system is one of the essential parts of a vehicle that is responsible for controlling the amount of fuel being injected and for adjusting the ignition timing. Moreover, the engine management system is an electronic control unit which receives signals from various sensors, makes calculations and sends output signals to carry out various functions and operations within and around the engine.

The global automotive engine management systems market is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The factors that influence the demand for automotive engine management systems are booming automotive industry coupled with increasing registration of new cars, expansion of global players into emerging nations and stringent government regulation on reducing vehicle emission. The automotive engine management system market is completely dependent on the automobile industry. Thus, the increase or decrease in demand of the automotive industry directly has an impact on the market. Over the last couple of years, the sales of new vehicles have continuously been increasing. As a result, the demand for automotive engine management system has also increased.

The increase in the sales of new vehicles has mainly been because of competitive and diverse options available for finance. The availability of finance has eased the purchase of vehicles, due to which there has been a rise in the use of engine management systems. Another factor responsible for the increase in vehicle sales, is the macroeconomic development and the rise in the global middle-class consumers. According to OICA, the sales of new vehicles have been increased from 2013 to 2016. In 2013, the number of vehicles sold were 85.6 million while in 2016 it was 9.38 million.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the global automotive engine management system market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has accounted for the largest market share, in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Policies regarding reducing emission in North America has become the major growth driver. Europe, has been witnessing a rise in the sales of gasoline passenger vehicles which has augmented the demand for automotive engine management system. Also, Germany, UK and France being the leading countries in Europe, have fuelled the growth of the region. Asia Pacific has been the fastest growing economy.

