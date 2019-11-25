Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market – Industry Development , Lucrative opportunities & Strategies by Experts 2028

The advent of automotive technologies has been leading to a paradigm shift from traditional glass components that contribute to vehicular weight, to high-performance thermoplastics that underpin a massive cut down in vehicular weight. Increasing consideration of using automotive polycarbonate glazing technology solutions for a lightweight, fuel efficient automotive system is the key demand determinant pushing automotive polycarbonate glazing market growth.

Get Brochure of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4665

Increasing Trials of Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing

Probably the only among engineered thermoplastics that have the capability to deliver the desired clarity in transparency within the widest range of temperature and time, polycarbonate (polycarbonate of bisphenol A) has been in use across multiple applications areas over the past decade, one of the most prominent verticals is automotive industry. With polycarbonate discovering a myriad functionality-driven opportunities in the automotive glazing landscape, it is more likely that the automotive polycarbonate glazing market would observe impressive expansion over the years to come.

Currently traversing only a few of concept cars and production models in terms of application, polycarbonate is set to ride over attractive inroads to automotive industry in the near future. Covestro LLC, the global leader in innovative polymers production, presented a novel concept of automotive polycarbonate glazing at the VDI Congress 2017. While polycarbonate is being trialed for shatterproof windows and similar applications, this concept is providing a much needed impetus to automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

Request TOC for Detailed Facts & Numbers @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4665

Higher Application Potential Resides in Car Interiors

Superior haptic and optical material properties that polycarbonates possess impart them the ideal candidature for seamless injection-molded glazing, thereby improving scope of growth for automotive polycarbonate glazing market. A novel concept that uses automotive polycarbonate glazing for front elements and LED lighting concepts that allow infrared radiation coming from the LiDAR sensors is being perceived as an important factor contributing to the growth of automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

Automotive interiors are on the brink of attaining the status of a connected living space rather than just interiors, equally significant as exteriors of vehicles. Excellent thermal insulation attributes of polycarbonates are elevating their applicability in efficient thermal management in vehicle interiors. Research has proven that automotive polycarbonate glazing used in car interiors can effectively aid in reducing energy consumption by HVAC systems, which is likely to gain significance in future mobility technologies.

Recent Developments in the Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Space –

Webasto first ever manufactured a panorama roof for the smart fortwo’s third generation model. This automotive polycarbonate glazing was portrayed as highly weatherproof and impact-resistant, in addition to being lightweight. The company claimed that the automotive polycarbonate glazing roof weighs down to 50% of its traditional glass equivalent.

first ever manufactured a panorama roof for the smart fortwo’s third generation model. This automotive polycarbonate glazing was portrayed as highly weatherproof and impact-resistant, in addition to being lightweight. The company claimed that the automotive polycarbonate glazing roof weighs down to 50% of its traditional glass equivalent. Bugatti , a leading OEM, in the supply collaboration with Covestro AG, KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH, and Momentive Performance Materials GmbH , recently announced the launch of automotive polycarbonate glazing for the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport. While the automotive polycarbonate glazing panoramic roof is made from Makrolon®AG2677 polycarbonate, the lightweight transparent roof of one of the fastest super sports cars is seemingly detachable.

, a leading OEM, in the supply collaboration with , recently announced the launch of automotive polycarbonate glazing for the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport. While the automotive polycarbonate glazing panoramic roof is made from Makrolon®AG2677 polycarbonate, the lightweight transparent roof of one of the fastest super sports cars is seemingly detachable. The Renault Symbioz concept involves the use of polycarbonates in applications beyond safety and strong interior. Looking at the futuristic mobility, automotive polycarbonate glazing will possibly be used to more in achieving an aesthetic appeal to interiors, such as for multi-use cabin. Interior ambient lighting and vehicle infotainment systems are also emerging as lucrative application areas for automotive polycarbonate glazing.

In line with the escalating acceptance and thereby the demand for EVs and hybrid EVs, leading automakers including BMW AG, Volvo Car Corp., and Daimler AG are planning to strategize on expanding their EV production capacities. This is cited as another strong factor pushing the prospects of automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/automotive-polycarbonate-glazing-market

Besides Covestro and Webasto SE, some of the prominent companies actively partaking in global automotive polycarbonate glazing market landscape include Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Chi Mei Corporation, Renias Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sabic, KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH, Trinseo S.A., Teijin Ltd., and Engel Austria GmbH.

As European glazing regulations have already legalized the use of automotive polycarbonate glazing materials post 2015, Europe remains the earliest adopter in automotive polycarbonate glazing market. Evolving regulatory framework in the US is also likely to create a favorable scenario for the penetration of automotive polycarbonate glazing market in the years to come.

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.