Azelaic Acid Market Poised For Steady Growth In The Future

Sizable revenues in the azelaic acid market have traditionally been generated from extensive applications in plastics and lubrication industries. The market relatively tiny at present, valued at US$ 130 mn, will see large lucrative avenues in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Companies are utilizing the therapeutic properties of azelaic acid to bring promising formulations. Consumptions and production of azelaic acid are likely to see marked prospects in China, and to an extent in the U.S.

This report researches the worldwide Azelaic Acid market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Azelaic Acid breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.

It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc.

In 2016, the global azelaic acid consumption market is led by North America, accounting for 65% of global. China is the second-largest region-wise market, holding about 26% global share.

At present, the major manufacturers of azelaic acid are Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica, BASF, Croda Sipo and Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials. Emery Oleochemicals is the worlds largest commercial producer of azelaic acid, holding 63.94% sales market share in 2016. The present line of EMEROX azelaic acids is the result of over 60 years of research by Emery Oleochemicals, pioneer in the commercial development of azelaic acid.

Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding about 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region.

According to our research and analysis, Emery Oleochemicals is the major leaders in the international market of azelaic acid. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market. The demand of Chinas azelaic acid market is mainly from two aspects, one is production of domestic small medium enterprises, and another is relying on imports.

Global Azelaic Acid market size will increase to 170 Million US$ by 2025, from 130 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azelaic Acid.

