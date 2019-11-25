Banking EAI Application Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Enterprise application integration is an integration framework composed of a collection of technologies and services which form a middleware or “middleware framework” to enable integration of systems and applications across an enterprise. EAI technology is central to banking strategy, says Meridien.
Demand will be driven first by North American financial institutions struggling to reconcile and consolidate their view of a single customer across years of industry mergers and acquisitions.
This report focuses on the global Banking EAI Application status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking EAI Application development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Tibco
SunGard
WebMethods
SeeBeyond
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integration Patterns
Access Patterns
Lifetime Patterns
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking EAI Application status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking EAI Application development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
