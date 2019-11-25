Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Therapeutics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2019

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or benign prostatic hypertrophy, is a urological disorder that involves proliferation of the cellular components of the prostrate. BPH is the most common form of neoplasm in men. BPH results in the formation of large nodes and nodules in the periurethral region of the prostate. The significantly large nodules compresses the urethral canal that causes to partial or complete urinary tract obstruction which inhibits the normal flow of urine. Obstruction in the urinary tract further leads to complications such as urinary retention, urinary tract infections and urinary hesitancy.

Some of the medical therapies used for the treatment of BPH are as follows:

Alpha-Blockers

5- Alpha-reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs)

Alpha-Adrenergic Blockers

Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors

Anticholinergic Agents

Nonselective alpha-blockers

Some of the surgical interventions used of the treatment of BPH are as follows:

Holmium Laser Resection of the Prostate (HoLRP)

Open prostatectomy

Photoselective vaporization of the prostate (PVP)

Transurethral holmium laser ablation of the prostate (HoLAP)

Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP)

Transurethral vaporization of the prostate (TUVP)

Transurethral incision of the prostate (TUIP)

Geographically, North America is the leading market due to high prevalence rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia and lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Various studies reports that 90% of men in the U.S., aged between 45 and 80 years suffer from some type of LUTS and approximately 14 million men in the U.S. have symptoms of BPH. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness a significant growth due to the rise in various urological disorders and complications. However, BPH tends to be more progressive in African-American men owing to the presence of high testosterone level in their body.

Rise in geriatric population is expected to be one of the major driver that might drive the market. Additionally, increased awareness for prostate cancer and other urological disorders, are also expected to fuel the growth of the global BPH therapeutics market. However, high adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries such as transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT), laparoscopic prostatectomy and transurethral needle ablation (TUNA) might impede the growth of the BPH therapeutics market.

Some of the key players in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) therapeutics Market are AEternaZentaris Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, EndoCeutics, Inc., IntelGenx Technologies Corp., Ipsen S.A., Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, Protox Therapeutics Inc. and Quest PharmaTech Inc.