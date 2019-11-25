Bifenthrin Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities In 2020

Bifenthrin is a chemical compound used as an insecticide. Bifenthrin is a pyrethroid insecticide largely used against red imported fire ants. In addition, bifenthrin is effective against insects such as worms, aphids, ants, moths, gnats, grasshoppers, beetles, midges, mites, ticks, spiders, maggots, yellow jackets, caterpillars, thrips, flies and fleas. Bifenthrin is typically used in nurseries, orchards and homes. The global bifenthrin market is mainly driven by the agriculture sector across the world. The increasing need for better yield due to decreasing arable land and rapidly rising world population is anticipated to fuel the demand for insecticides across the globe. In the agricultural industry, bifenthrin is used extensively for the protection of crops such as corn. The growing demand from nurseries, orchards, homes and agriculture industry is expected to drive the global bifenthrin industry in the next few years.

Bifenthrin is pale tan to off-white in color and can be crystalline, waxy solid or viscous liquid. Bifenthrin has a weak, aromatic odor. Insecticide products containing bifenthrin are used on cotton, cereals, corn, alfalfa, hay, specific fruits, grass seed, ornamentals, and vegetables. The rising demand in the cultivation such a wide range of plants is predicted to drive the global bifenthrin market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for bifenthrinin the next six years. The main reason for this is the growing demand from emergent countries such as China, India and South East Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. Additionally, the countries in the geographies such as Africa, South America and the Middle East are showing dynamic economic growth since the last few years. These nations largely include South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel. Moreover, the U.S. and the European economies are gradually recovering from the economic depression. All such economic, industrial and demographic factors are ultimately creating a positive prospect for the global economy. Considering this positive outlook, agriculture related industries are anticipated to record an astounding growth in the coming years.

There is an astonishing market potential for the pesticides industry in the countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Brazil where the government is focusing on increasing the agriculture production to meet the growing demand from the rising population. Due to this, the demand for insecticides such as bifenthrinin in agriculture, nurseries and orchards is projected to grow at a noteworthy rate in the next few years. The major insecticides companies are focusing on these developing economies for tapping their enormous market potential. The key manufacturers of pesticides are installing robust production facilities in these growing countries to fulfill the increasing local demand. Therefore, the global bifenthrin market is expected to witness a significant growth in the near future.

Some of the major companies operating in the global bifenthrin market are American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, Arysta Lifescience Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, BASF SE, Cleary Chemical Corporation, Cheminova AS, Dow Chemical Company, Drexel Chemical Company, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd., Hokko Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Isagro SPA, FMC Corporation, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Rallis India Ltd., Makhteshim Agan Industries, Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Monsanto Company, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd., United Phosphorus Ltd. and Wilbur-Ellis Company among others.