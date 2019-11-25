Big Data as a Services Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects
In 2018, the global Big Data as a Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
HP
IBM
Microsoft
SAP SE
SAS Institute
Teradata
1010data
Dell EMC
MapR Technologies
Alteryx
Atos
Attivio
Chartio
Hortonworks
MAANA
Continuum Analytics
Datameer
DataStax
Doopex
Cirro
ClearStory Data
Cloudera
Enthought
Mu Sigma
Predixion Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Financial Services
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Oil and Gas
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Big Data as a Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Big Data as a Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data as a Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
