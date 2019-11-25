Blood Pressure Monitor Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2019

Blood pressure is defined as the measure of force exerted by circulating blood upon the walls of the vessels as heart pumps. If blood pressure rises above normal pressure it leads to numerous health problems such as heart diseases, stroke, kidney failure and peripheral vascular diseases. In the United States, over 30% of the population around 65 million individuals suffer from hypertension. Underlying cause of the high blood pressure is unknown but it develops over the years with changing lifestyle. Therefore, blood pressure measurement devices provide an indication to the risks related to blood pressure and thus, helps in effective management of the disease.

The market for blood pressure monitors is expected to grow impressively with rapidly growing aging population and obesity which contributes to the rise in hypertension cases. Moreover, government initiatives and policies for treatment and control of the diseases are also positively impacting the market growth. Blood pressure monitoring instruments include sphygmomanometers (aneroid sphygmomanometers and digital sphygmomanometers), blood

pressure transducers (reusable transducers and disposable transducers) and ambulatory and automated BP monitors.

Among all the instruments digital sphygmomanometers is likely to grow at a faster rate in the coming years as they are easy to use and provides accurate analysis. Ambulatory pressure monitors also form an important diagnostic tool in clinics. In addition, disposable transducers are rapidly replacing reusable transducers as they are available at lower cost and are easy to use.

North America and Europe capture the largest share of the market whereas; Asia-Pacific market is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region. Growth in this region is facilitated by increasing healthcare awareness, aging population and increasing living standards. Blood pressure monitor market is witnessing intense competition among manufacturers. Manufacturers are integrating new and innovative features to lure the customers. Some of the market players in this industry segment are GE Healthcare, American Diagnostic Corporation, Lumiscope Company, Mindray International Ltd., Philips Healthcare among others.