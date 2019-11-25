Cold Plate Market Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cold Plate Market Key Vendors, Business Standards and Development Trends – Global Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The cold plate market is predicted to be worth more than US$ 300 mn by 2025. Cold plate offers several advantages over its accepted counterparts owing to performance, reliability, and low noise level. Structurally, cold plate is mostly an aluminum plate comprising internal tubing for streaming of a liquid coolant.

In terms of market capitalization, North America holds substantial share being home to some top players such as Aavid in the cold plate market.

A Cold Plate is an aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that makes use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Currently, in this industry, Aavid hold 19.5% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).

At present, in addition to high power electronic equipment, more and more IGBTs and laser devices require a high-performance cold plate. Due to the upgrading of power equipment in developing countries, the application of high power electronic equipment and power conversion equipment will continue to be the most important application of the cold plate. IGBTs and laser devices may be the main driving force in the future market. The new design will increasingly reflect the characteristics of various types of cold plates.

The Cold Plate market was valued at 240 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Plate.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aavid

Lytron

Asia Vital Components

Wakefield-Vette

AMS Technologies

Wolverine Tube

Xenbo Electric

Columbia-Staver

TAT Technologies

Ellediesse

DAU

TE Technology

ZETA Electronics

Kawaso Texcel

Hitachi

Suzhou Wint Electric

Tucker Engineering

Shanghai Kissthermal

MaxQ Technology

SysCooling Technology

Koolance

HS Marston

Mikros

Cold Plate Breakdown Data by Type

Formed tube Cold Plate

Deep drilled Cold Plate

Machined channel Cold Plates

Pocketed folded-fin Cold Plates

Cold Plate Breakdown Data by Application

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

Others

Cold Plate Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cold Plate Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

