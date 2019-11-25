Cold Plate Market Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2025
Cold Plate Market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Cold Plate industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Cold Plate market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
The cold plate market is predicted to be worth more than US$ 300 mn by 2025. Cold plate offers several advantages over its accepted counterparts owing to performance, reliability, and low noise level. Structurally, cold plate is mostly an aluminum plate comprising internal tubing for streaming of a liquid coolant.
In terms of market capitalization, North America holds substantial share being home to some top players such as Aavid in the cold plate market.
This report presents the worldwide Cold Plate market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A Cold Plate is an aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that makes use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.
Currently, in this industry, Aavid hold 19.5% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.
China is the world’s largest exporting country. Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).
At present, in addition to high power electronic equipment, more and more IGBTs and laser devices require a high-performance cold plate. Due to the upgrading of power equipment in developing countries, the application of high power electronic equipment and power conversion equipment will continue to be the most important application of the cold plate. IGBTs and laser devices may be the main driving force in the future market. The new design will increasingly reflect the characteristics of various types of cold plates.
The Cold Plate market was valued at 240 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Plate.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Aavid
Lytron
Asia Vital Components
Wakefield-Vette
AMS Technologies
Wolverine Tube
Xenbo Electric
Columbia-Staver
TAT Technologies
Ellediesse
DAU
TE Technology
ZETA Electronics
Kawaso Texcel
Hitachi
Suzhou Wint Electric
Tucker Engineering
Shanghai Kissthermal
MaxQ Technology
SysCooling Technology
Koolance
HS Marston
Mikros
Cold Plate Breakdown Data by Type
Formed tube Cold Plate
Deep drilled Cold Plate
Machined channel Cold Plates
Pocketed folded-fin Cold Plates
Cold Plate Breakdown Data by Application
High Power Electronic Equipment
Laser Device
Power Conversion Equipment
Medical Equipment
Defence and Aerospace
LED
Others
Cold Plate Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cold Plate Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cold Plate status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cold Plate manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.