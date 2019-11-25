Compression Fittings Market: Set To Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2026

Compression fittings are used in electrical conduits and plumbing systems for joining two thin-walled pipes or tubes together. For instance, when two pipes of dissimilar materials are to be joined (commonly copper and PVC), the fittings are made of compatible materials appropriate for the connection. The compression fittings that are used for attaching tubes (pipes) have ferrules in them. These fittings are composed of an inner compression ferrule or ring and outer compression nut. The inner compression ring is made of copper or brass. The ferrules vary in material and shape but are mostly in the shape of a ring with beveled edges. The ferrule needs to be oriented correctly as the longest sloping face of the ferrule faces away from the nut.

Tube fitting manufacturers also prefer utilization of compression fittings over other types of fittings as they offer ease of assembly, require no skilled methodology, are resistant to water and heat, and can be dissembled with ease. Compression fittings are preferred as they do not require soldering and are comparatively easy and quick to use. They can be used at higher pressures with toxic gases and require no special skills or tools to operate. These fittings are especially used in installations that may require partial removal or occasional disassembly for maintenance since they can be broken and rejoined again without affecting the integrity of the installations. The benefits offered by compression fittings in the commercial, industrial, and residential sector are anticipated to drive the compression fittings market during the forecast period.

These fittings are quite sensitive toward dynamic stresses. Moreover, they are not as robust as soldered fittings and are used in applications that are not subjected to bending or flexing. In comparison, a soldered joint is tolerant toward bending and flexing. These joints are bulkier and are less aesthetical than neatly soldered joints. All these factors and disadvantages are expected to restrain the global compression fittings market in the coming years.

Based on product, the compression fittings market can be segmented into standard compression fittings, flare compression fittings, and push-in compression fittings. In terms of material, the compression fittings market can be classified into copper & brass, iron & steel, and plastic. Based on application, the compression fittings market can be categorized into commercial, residential, and industrial. Tube fittings, which are close to heat or fire, are better utilized with compression fittings. In the residential sector, these fittings are used in stop valves in the toilet and hot and cold water taps. The commercial sector includes end-use industries such as chemical, oil & gas, bio-technology, and semiconductor. In terms of distribution channel, the compression fittings market can be divided into online and offline channels.

Based on region, the global compression fittings market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR from 2018 to 2026 owing to increased investments in advanced manufacturing facilities by semiconductor manufacturers in emerging economies such as South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Compression fittings are also used in wafer manufacturing assembly lines and rooms in the manufacturing and fabrication process in the semiconductor industry.

The oil & gas industry is expected to account for a prominent market share of the compression fittings market as compression fittings are used mainly in refinery plants, offshore rigs, and gas handling systems. Compression fittings are used for various chemical applications such as acid/caustic/water flow control, acid/caustic/water flow control, backflow prevention, impulse lines from different pressure cells, and pressure control and reduction.

Key players in the global compression fittings market are focusing on inorganic growth for sustaining themselves among the industry competition. Some of the industry participants of the compression fittings are Hy-lok, Beswick Engineering, DK-Lok, Pegler Yorkshire, HOKE, Swagelok, Coilhose Pneumatics, Eaton, Brennan, Mid-America Fittings, Ham-Let, and Eisele Pneumatics.