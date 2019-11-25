Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2026

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.”

The global cosmetic packaging market has witnessed extraordinary growth during the past few years, owing to high graphics printing, chic design, extended shelf-life, enhanced shelf-appeal and sustainability features, which are expected to boost the demand for cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period. Global cosmetic packaging market is segmented by material, application, container, capacity, and by region.

The hair care segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The skin care application segment is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period by value and volume. The recent trends in the global cosmetic packaging market show that the prices are steadily falling due to the rising competition between market players. This has led to the increasing penetration and rise in per capita consumption of cosmetics worldwide, especially in APAC and Latin America. Rising beauty & health awareness has led to an increase in skin care and hair care product sales.

Growing cross-border sales and penetration of e-Commerce and internet in rural & semi-urban areas of APAC, Latin America, and Africa regions is also driving the cosmetic packaging market. Packaging is considered to be a silent salesman. Global cosmetic packaging manufacturers are using packaging as a product differentiation strategy to win the market and stand out among the competition. Packaging helps to drive impulse buying and enhances shelf-appeal and consumer satisfaction.

The rising consumer demand for multifunctional applications and organic cosmetics is the major consumption trend observed in the cosmetic packaging market. Rising health care awareness and negative consumer perception towards the harmful effects of chemical-based cosmetic packaging are influencing the consumer demand for organic cosmetics. Organic cosmetics need extra protection to extend their shelf life. Advances in printing technology are helping packaging manufacturers to design and develop high graphic-printed cosmetic packaging products.

The global cosmetic packaging market has been segmented into five regions, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific region (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC dominates the cosmetic packaging market globally in terms of production & consumption. APAC is also home to a large number of global cosmetic packaging companies. The aforementioned factors have made APAC a dominating cosmetic packaging market worldwide. China and Japan highly contribute to the APAC cosmetic packaging market. The European cosmetic packaging market is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2026. Germany & France are the major contributors in the European cosmetic packaging market. Growth in Eastern Europe is anticipated to drive the overall European cosmetic packaging market over the forecast period.

The market players profiled in the cosmetic packaging market include – Aptar Group, Inc, RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd., Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass sas, Essel Propack Ltd, Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd, HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.

