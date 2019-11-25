Die Casting Machine Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Die Casting Machine Market Enhancement Study by Industry Overview, Revenue, and Market Segment Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Die casting is a manufacturing process for producing accurately dimensioned, sharply defined, smooth or textured-surface metal parts. It is accomplished by forcing molten metal under high pressure into reusable metal dies. The process is often described as the shortest distance between raw material and finished product.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Die Casting Machine industry is not that concentrated. The top five producers account for about 48.89% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest consumption area of Die Casting Machine.

China occupied 41.28% of the consumption market in 2016. It is followed by Europe, which respectively have around 15.05% of the global total industry.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Die Casting Machine producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Die Casting Machine price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

For forecast, the global Die Casting Machine revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~7%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Die Casting Machine. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Die Casting Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 2840 million US$ in 2024, from 1910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Die Casting Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Buhler

Toshiba Machine

Frech

UBE Machinery

Italpresse

Toyo Machinery & Metal

Colosio Srl

Birch Machinery Company

Zitai Machines

L.K. Group

Yizumi Group

Guannan Die Casting Machine

Suzhou Sanji

Wuxi Xinjiasheng

Huachen

Ningbo Dongfang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Instruments

3C Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Die Casting Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Die Casting Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Die Casting Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Die Casting Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Die Casting Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Die Casting Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Die Casting Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

