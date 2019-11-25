Digital Mammography Equipment Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2019-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Digital Mammography Equipment Market Strong Development By Major Eminent Key Players, Technology and Forecasts to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Digital Mammography Equipment Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Digital Mammography Equipment industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Digital Mammography Equipment market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Mammography is specialized medical imaging that uses a low-dose x-ray system to see inside the breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, aids in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Digital Mammography Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.90%.

The global average price of Digital Mammography Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 166.32 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 159.22 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America is the largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, with a production market share nearly 39.38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Digital Mammography Equipment, enjoying production market share nearly 37.15% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Digital Mammography Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital Mammography Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hologic

Carestream Health

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm

Siemens Healthcare

Planmed

IMS

Metaltronica

General Medical Merate

ITALRAY

Anke High-Tech

AMICO JSC

Angell Technology

ADANI

BMI Biomedical International

EcoRay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

FFDM

DBT

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Physical Examination Center

Research Center

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Mammography Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Mammography Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Mammography Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Digital Mammography Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Mammography Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Digital Mammography Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Mammography Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

