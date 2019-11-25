Disc Injector Market – Top players are Equipment Intl Ltd, Bomech B.V., JOSKIN, BSA GmbH, BAMBAUER EQUIPMENT LLC

Injection can be defined as the application of manure through method. Disk injector is an equipment which incorporates manure into the soil through physical means without a separate tillage operation. In direct incorporation method, discs are used for manure injection. They mix and cover the injected manure with the surface soil layer. The rolling motion of a disc helps to cut through the soil surface, and at the same time, tends to compact the soil and reduces pore size, thus decreasing the infiltration rate. Disk injectors are used to reduce crop damage. Manure is an excellent source of nutrient and organic matter for use in crop production and also to improve the soil structure and water holding capacity of an agricultural field. However, surface application of manure is a major environmental concern because it causes nutrition loss by volatilization of ammonia and odor emissions. Soil injection of manure is increasingly being used to mitigate odor and ammonia (NH3) emissions; however, in order to perform injection in fields with growing cereal crops, disk injectors that have a greater working width are used.

The global disc injector market is expected to grow steadily in the next few years. Adoption of modern equipment by farmers to increase yields and to meet the rising demand for food supply is expected to drive the growth of the disk injector market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for replacement and upgrade of injector equipment in agriculture across the globe, rise in preference for disc injector, particularly the ones with greater width, are estimated to augment the growth of the disc injector market in the near future. Moreover, wide distribution of disc injectors in Europe and North America is projected to boost the growth of the market. Injector plays an important role in agriculture field alleviation and crop development in the rural areas of developing countries. Furthermore, with growing global population, unpredictable climatic changes, and degradation of soil fertility have continuously been pushing farmers to increase the mechanization level of the agricultural industry. Use of technologically-advanced agriculture equipment by farmers is improving soil fertility, crop yield, and food quality. Moreover, increasing labor cost, lack of skilled farm labor, and growing need to augment profitability and operational efficiency are driving the growth of the global disk injector market.

The global disc injector market can be segmented based on working width, application, and region. In terms of working width, the market can be classified into 2-3 meters, 3-4 meters, 4-5 meters, 5-6 meters, 6-7 meters, and above 7 meters. Based on application, the disc injector market can be split into stubbles, pre-crop application, idle lands, and others.

In terms of region, the global disc injector market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The disc injector market in North America has been classified into the U.S., Mexico, and Rest of North America. Asia Pacific has been sub-segmented into Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The global disc injector market in Europe has been divided into the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The disc injector market in Middle East & Africa has been classified into the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America has been sub-segmented into Brazil, and the Rest of South America.

Key players operating in the global disc injector market include Major Equipment Intl Ltd, Bomech B.V., JOSKIN, BSA GmbH, BAMBAUER EQUIPMENT LLC, Clarke Machinery, J R Firby Ltd, Nuhn Industries Ltd., Evers Agro, MEPROZET KO?CIAN S.A., Vendrame s.r.l., Kotte Landtechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Walmsley Tractors Limited.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

