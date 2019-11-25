Employee Onboarding Solutions Market – Bolster Demands by Implementation of Bring Your Own Device

Onboarding is also known as socialization in an organization. Onboarding is a mechanism through which a new entrant in a company gains necessary skills and knowledge required to know the workflow of the organization. Employee onboarding solutions organizes the onboarding process of new employees in an organization. Employee onboarding solutions help in simplifying the managerial work required for the hiring manager.

Onboarding software simplifies the transition of fresh hires into their title role. Thus, employee onboarding software makes the process more effective by merging the onboarding process and reducing paperwork into one unified interface. Employee onboarding software supports the initiation of communication between the employer and new employee before the first day.

The employee onboarding solutions market is driven by the digitalization of organizations taking place in many regions that include developing countries such as India, China, and South Africa. Shift of companies to advanced technologies to reduce the paperwork is also a major factor that drives the employee onboarding solutions market growth. Adoption of employee on-boarding solutions helps in reducing the expenses of the organization on the workforce. Moreover, relaxation of work and working hours is offered to the employees of the organization.

Automation adopted by many organizations helps in escalating the employee onboarding solutions market toward growth trajectories. Employee onboarding helps the employee to get familiar with the environment of the organization and adapt to it easily and quickly. Implementation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is also driving the adoption of employee onboarding solutions as the new employees have the freedom to carry their devices and access the data and information related to the team and organization independent of location and time.

The global employee onboarding solutions market can be divided based on component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and region. The component segment of the employee onboarding solutions market can be categorized into software and services. Services segment is further classified into consulting, training, and support & maintenance. The deployment type segment can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.

The enterprise type segment of the employee onboarding solutions market can be classified into small, medium, and large enterprise. The industry segment of the employee onboarding solutions market can be divided into IT, telecommunications, academia and education, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, and Banking and Finances.

