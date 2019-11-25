Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market Analysis 2019- Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The fitness industry is witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing consciousness about health fitness among the consumers. The fitness industry has been growing rapidly as it serves an essential need of combating the effects of sedentary lifestyles, especially among the baby boomers. The fitness industry has a positive impact on the exercise and fitness accessories market.

It has resulted in the increasing demand of the fitness accessories market. Exercise and fitness accessories include skipping ropes, Stretch Mats, Power Tubes, Ankle support, Wrist support, and others. Exercise and fitness accessories manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing more attractive and improved quality accessories, keeping in mind the needs and necessity of the consumers. The exercise and fitness accessories market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a result of rapid growth of fitness industry.

Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market: Market Dynamics

Exercise and fitness accessories market is driven by the growth in the fitness industry. The growing concern about body fitness and physical well-being is fueling up the fitness industry thereby pulling up the exercise and fitness accessories market. Another factor that boosts up the fitness accessories market is the demand for fitness accessories by the young generation who are driven by the inspiration to look good and use appropriate exercise and fitness accessories. Rising disposable income also contributes to the growth of exercise and fitness accessories market.

Exercise accessories such as skipping ropes, stretch maps, power tubes, push up bars and others are must have in gym bags. These accessories can be used for exercising at homes as well as in fitness clubs. Fitness accessory includes heart rate monitor which gives the percentage of one’s heart rate along with and average heart rate of each lap of workouts and the same for overall workouts. It also indicates some calories burnt in each exercise. Wearable accessories include a broad range of products such as shoes, power bands, ankle support, wrist supports, gloves, knee support, elbow support, and others. These accessories help the individual to perform workouts in an appropriate manner thereby enhancing the workout experience.

Exercise and fitness accessories market can be classified based on the end users. These fitness accessories are used either by individuals or fitness clubs/gyms or by both.

Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for exercise and fitness accessories include North America’s exercise and fitness accessories market, Latin America’s exercise and fitness accessories market, Europe’s exercise and fitness accessories market, Asia-Pacific’s exercise and fitness accessories market and China’s exercise and fitness accessories market and the Middle East’s and Africa’s exercise and fitness accessories market. Exercise and fitness accessories market have a high demand in North America followed by Latin America and Europe. It is because high consciousness about one’s physical well-being which drives them to join fitness clubs or perform indoor exercises thereby impacting the demand for fitness accessories market.

Exercise and Fitness Accessories Market: Market Players

Market players for exercise and fitness accessories market include Adidas, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Biosig Instruments Inc., Hangzhou Gymbo Sports Co., Ltd., and others.