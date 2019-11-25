Exoskeleton Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth 2019 – Cyberdyne, Hocoma, ReWalk Robotics and Ekso Bionics

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “At 53.6% CAGR, Exoskeleton Market Size Will Reach 950 Million USD By 2024 – Industry Analysis” to its huge collection of research reports.



Exoskeleton Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Exoskeleton industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Exoskeleton market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

An Exoskeleton is a wearable robot that combines human intelligence and machine power. It is widely used for rehabilitation applications such as tendon therapy and physical exercise, and supports finger flexion and extension movements.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Exoskeleton developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 42.91%. In 2017, global revenue of Exoskeleton is nearly 84.96 M USD; the actual sales are about 3395 units.

The classification of Exoskeleton includes lower robots, upper robots, full body robots. And the proportion of lower robots in 2017 is about 63.71%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Exoskeleton is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 53.6% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Exoskeleton in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

US Bionics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lower

Upper

Full Body

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Exoskeleton product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Exoskeleton, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Exoskeleton in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Exoskeleton competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Exoskeleton breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Exoskeleton market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Exoskeleton sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

