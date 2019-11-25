Freestanding Tubs Market – Key Players are Aquatica Pegasus, KOHLER, Wyndham Collection, Premier Copper Products, Barclay Products

Freestanding or free standing tub is the bathtub which is installed in a bathroom without any surrounding deck. These tubs are often treated as furniture rather than actual bathroom fixtures and function in the same manner as built-in bath tubs. They are designed to provide relaxation and an air of opulence within one unit. These bathtubs are manufactured in various shapes and sizes based on the materials and styles. They can be replaced or moved without making any structural change and are easy to clean. Furthermore, placing these freestanding tubs requires skilled plumbing but eliminates the need for any tiling.

Increasing installation in several commercial places such as hotels, spas etc. to provide luxury services to customers is expected to boost the growth of the freestanding tubs market. Furthermore, changing preference of customers toward designing their bathroom in a luxurious and aesthetic manner in sync with their tastes and brand preferences with respect to luxury fittings is projected to influence the market growth over the forecast period. The flexibility of these freestanding bathtubs to be placed anywhere in the bathroom is also anticipated to spur their demand in the coming years. Increasing demand for such luxury items across the globe has encouraged manufacturers to invest in the market thus leading to the expansion of the freestanding tubs market.

Additionally, consumers are travelling and staying in good hotels with luxurious facilities which is improving their tastes and encouraging them to opt for these options in their homes as well. This has led to entry of various international brands such as Gessi, Flaminia, GSG, Plavisdesign, Dornbracht, Regia, and Art Ceram to cater to these demands of consumers. However, freestanding tubs are more expensive than the built-in tubs in terms of installation, since these tubs are more complex to build and are also very heavy. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global freestanding tubs market can be segmented based on product, style, material, application, and region. The product segment of freestanding tubs is categorized into single and double person occupancy. Based on style, the freestanding tubs market is segregated into clawfoot bathtub, pedestal/ skirted bathtub, slipper tubs, air bubble/whirlpool bathtub, and Japanese soaking tubs. Clawfoot bathtub is referred to as the tub that is elevated off the ground with a clawfoot that supports the tub. These type of tubs work well in both modern buildings and older homes. Pedestal bathtub settles directly to the base, sometimes directly to the floor or on a plinth of stone and is suitable for both narrow and long and deep bathtubs. Air bubble bathtub includes built-in jets along the floor and wall of the tub.

Based on material, freestanding tubs are categorized into acrylic, copper, cast iron, vacuum-treated solid surface, stainless steel, and stone. Acrylic based freestanding tubs are expected to acquire major share of the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to several factors such as easy availability and easy installation of these tubs.

In terms of application, the freestanding tubs market is segmented into household, commercial, and others. Commercial application is projected to contribute majorly to market growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for freestanding tubs in various commercial places such as hotels and spas to provide luxury services to customers. Based on region, the freestanding tubs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Prominent players operating in the global freestanding tubs market are Aquatica Pegasus, KOHLER, Wyndham Collection, Premier Copper Products, Barclay Products, Elizabethan Classics, ANZZI, OVE Decors, MAAX, Jade Bath, Aqua Eden, Avanity, SINKOLOGY, Hydro Systems, Ariel, American Standard, Whitehaus Collection, Universal Tubs, and Schon.