Full Cream Milk Powder Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Full Cream Milk Powder Market: Introduction:

Milk powder produced from fresh whole milk by spray-dried method is called full cream milk powder. Full cream milk powder contain 26-28% milk fat along with high proportion of vitamin A and D with 2-3% moisture. The product is also composed of 35-38% lactose, 24-26% of protein and 0.2% Lecithin. Full cream milk powder has a longer shelf life than liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated, due to its low moisture content. Full Cream Milk Powder is easily digestible and can be used for all purposes where milk is required. Full Cream Milk Powder has a wide range of application in the food as well as in the retail industry.

Full Cream Milk Powder Market: Segmentation:

The Full Cream Milk Powder Market can be segmented into its Packaging, End Use, Application and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of Packaging, the Full Cream Milk Powder market can be segmented into canned packaging, Tetra packaging and Paperboard packaging. Among these packaging, Canned packing and tetra packaging are being expected to have higher volume share in packaging segment since Full Cream Milk Powder being supplied in large scale in these two packaging formats.

On the basis of End Use, the Full Cream Milk Powder market can be segmented into Retail and Industrial. Due to the large scale application of full cream milk powder in the food industry such as confectionery, bakery and diary sectors, the value sales for industrial is being anticipated to be higher than the retail sector.

On the basis of Application, the Full Cream Milk Powder market can be segmented into Food Industry and Beverages industry. Food Industry can be further sub- segmented into Infant Food, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products and Ice-creams. Full Cream Milk Powder is being used in greater amount for the production of many food products hence the volume sales for Full Cream Milk Powder in food segment is expected to surge in the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, Full Cream Milk Powder can be segmented into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel can be further segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store and Online Retailers. Distribution for Full Cream Milk Powder through direct channel is expected to grow at faster rate in terms of value sales due to the rising demand for the product by the food manufacturers. Among the indirect channel segment, distribution through modern store such hypermarket/supermarket is expected to have higher volume share due to the easy accessibility of the product for the target customer at an affordable price.

Full Cream Milk Powder Market: Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Cetyl alcohol is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. According to FAOSTAT, New Zealand and the EU are the two principal exporters considered which together account for 50 percent of world trade for dairy products which includes the full cream milk powder as well. After New Zealand and European Union, Argentina and Uruguay are being considered as the prime exporter for full cream milk powder. The highest consumption rate for the milk products are being considered in Asia where increased purchases are forecasted for China, Islamic Republic of Iran, Indonesia and the Philippines. Importers in North Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, including Algeria and Nigeria, may return more fully to the market.

Full Cream Milk Powder Market: Drivers and Restraints:

Full Cream Milk Powder has a wide range of application in food segment especially in the production of infant foods, confectionery, bakery products and ice creams. Moreover, according to FAOSTAT, prices of butter and cheese fell by more than those of milk powders, the largest decline since 2014 was in the prices of milk powders which is one of the critical factors in driving the demand for full cream milk powder in the global market. Moreover, full cream milk powder has a longer shelf life than liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated, due to its low moisture content.

Full Cream Milk Powder Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in Full Cream Milk Powder Market are: Nestle S.A., Cargill Inc., Holland Dairy Foods B.V, Lato Milk, Futera Asia Sdn Bhd, Imeko, The SPAR Group Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. and various other such companies.

