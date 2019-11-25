Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Providing dense storage that maximizes floor space, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) integrate automated hardware and software for accurate picking and replenishment. These systems automatically locate and deliver the required inventory to a conveyor system, manual outfeed, or an ergonomic operator station.
In comparison to manual storage methods, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) is maximizing available storage space in existing structures, avoiding off-site storage and expansions, Minimizing overall building footprint versus conventional warehouses, Reducing labor and product damage costs and Increasing inventory accuracy and customer service.
In 2018, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Storage and Retrieval System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Daifuku Co. Ltd
SSI Schaefer Group
Murata Machinery
Knapp AG
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Kardex Group
Swisslog Holding AG
Mecalux SA
Vanderlande Industries
System Logistics Corporation
Bastian Solution
Beumer Group
Dematic GmbH & Co. KG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Unit-Load AS/RS Type
Mini-Load AS/RS Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Semiconductor & Electronics
E-Commerce
Automotive
Chemicals
Aviation
Food & Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automated Storage and Retrieval System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automated Storage and Retrieval System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
