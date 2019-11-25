Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market New investments expected to boost the between 2019 and 2025
ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
In 2018, the global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blackberry Limited
Harman International
Verizon Wireless
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
Denso Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Sierra Wireless
Delphi Automotive PLC
Tomtom International Bv
Ericsson AB
Airbiquity Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Management Application
Infotainment System
Over the Air (OTA) Updates
Telematics
ADAS
Other Services (Shared Mobility, In-Car Data Service, Etc.)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
