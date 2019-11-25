Global Digital Evidence Management Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Digital Evidence Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Digital Evidence Management Solution enables law enforcement agencies to store, manage and analyze ever-increasing digital evidence collected from bodycam, dashcams, CCTV camera, phone call recordings while observing the chain of custody requirements.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the global digital evidence management market, owing to the early adoption of technologies and well-established economies in the region. The US is expected to hold the largest market share in North America. Major digital evidence management vendors and law enforcement agencies in the US are willing to use digital evidence management technologies for sharing, storing, and securing the evidence with private companies.

In 2018, the global Digital Evidence Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Evidence Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Evidence Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Panasonic

Motorola

Nice

Accessdata

Msab

Opentext

Digital Detective

Cellebrite

Paraben

Quetel

IBM

Oracle

Hitachi

Capita

Vidizmo

Coban

Reveal Media

Porter Lee

Soleratec

Veripic

Fileonq

Tracker Products

Intrensic

Foray

Watchguard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Enforcement Agencies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Evidence Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Evidence Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

