Global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) Market Size Projected to Rise Lucratively during 2019-2025

New frontiers in the aviation industry have been shaped by advances in avionics, especially communication systems. Evolution in the global light sport aircraft (LSA) market are underpinned from these advances. Changing trend of aircraft ownership and changing needs of aviation training in regions, including Europe, the U.S., and Asia, increasingly shape the demand dynamics. The LSA market will see more research and development for designing affordable and safer light sport aircrafts.

This industry study presents the global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders 3Xtrim Aircraft Factory, Cirrus Aircraft, etc.

Global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3Xtrim Aircraft Factory

Cirrus Aircraft

Aeroprakt Manufacturing

The Airplane Factory

Aviasud Engineering

BOT Aircraft

CGS Aviation

Cessna

Ekolot

Progressive Aerodyne, Inc.

FANTASY AIR

Higher Class Aviation

Kitfox Aircraft

Flight Design

Czech Sport Aircraft

CubCrafters

American Legend

Tecnam

Jabiru

Remos

AllegroLSA

Aerotrek

RANS

Pipistrel

Denney Kitfox

Breezer Aircraft

AVIC

Tenfine

Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) Breakdown Data by Type

>50000 Dollars

50000~100000 Dollors

>100000 Dollors

Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) Breakdown Data by Application

Transport

Military

Agriculture

Entertainment

Sports

Other

Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Light Sport Aircraft (LSA ) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

