Global LNG Regasification Industry Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts 2022

“Global LNG Regasification Industry Outlook to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Regasification Terminals”, is a comprehensive report on the global LNG regasification industry. The report provides terminal name, operator name and design LNG regasification processing capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended, and decommissioned LNG regasification terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2012-2022. Planned and announced (new build) LNG regasification terminals capacity additions and existing capacity expansions by region and key countries in a region has also been included. The report provides global and regional LNG regasification capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. The report also provides information on LNG trade movements and average import prices globally by key countries. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope

– Updated information relating to all active and planned LNG regasification terminals

– Provides historical data from 2012 to 2017, forecast to 2022

– Capacity information of all regasification terminals

– Provides operator information for all active and planned regasification terminals

– Latest developments and contracts related to regasification terminals across different regions globally.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned regasification terminals globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry.

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast capacity data

– Assess your competitors regasification assets.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 14

1.2. List of Figures 21

2. Introduction 23

2.1. What is this Report About? 23

2.2. Market Definition 23

3. Global LNG Regasification Industry 24

3.1. Global LNG Regasification Industry, An Overview 24

3.2. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Regional Comparisons 27

3.3. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Trade Movements and Price 32

3.4. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 38

3.5. Global LNG Regasification Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region 42

4. Africa LNG Regasification Industry 44

4.1. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, An Overview 44

4.2. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals 45

4.3. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country 49

4.4. Africa LNG Regasification Industry in Egypt 50

4.5. Africa LNG Regasification Industry in Cote dIvoire 50

4.6. Africa LNG Regasification Industry in South Africa 51

4.7. Africa LNG Regasification Industry in Ghana 51

4.8. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Recent Developments 52

Continue…

