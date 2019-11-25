Global Load Bank Market by Type, Application and Top Key Players in 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Load Bank Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Extensive deployment of critical backup power systems, notably generators, drive opportunities in the load banks market. Copious demand for various load banks types such as for resistive, inductive, capacitive applications in large enterprises gives abundant scope of manufacturers to capitalize on. Developed regions of North America and Europe with an increasingly expanding avenues in end-use industries might be key to revenue generating potential of the load banks market. By 2025, the global market’s valuation is forecast to touch 200 mn.

Load banks are devices designed to provide electrical loads for testing power sources such as generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). Load banks are also used to reduce “wet stacking” problems in diesel engines of backup generating systems. They are used in a variety of ways including factory testing of generator sets, periodic exercising of standby engine generator sets, battery system testing, ground power testing, load optimization in prime power applications, and factory testing of turbines. The load bank include resistive load bank, inductive load bank, capacitive load bank and manufacturers can provide the resistive/inductive load bank or resistive/inductive/capacitive load bank according to the Client’s request.

At present, in the European and American developed countries, the load banks industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe and USA. The European/American based companies, such as Emerson Electric, Northbridge Industrial Services, Simplex, Inc. have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Emerging countries will be more attention to their control of important industries, and therefore will develop related industries to replace existing products. Chinese manufacturers have successfully developed some advanced products, and due to policy the domestic manufacturers will have an optimistic future comparing to the international manufactures.

Currently the global largest external sale manufacturer is: Emerson (Vertiv) their sales revenue market share is over 38%, although recent years a batch of new projects are put into production, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

With the rapid development of downstream industries, European and American markets still dominate the industry. However, emerging markets such as China will experience faster growth rate.

The Load Bank market was valued at 160 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Load Bank.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Emerson (Vertiv)

Simplex

Tatsumi Ryoki

Kaixiang

Northbridge

Jovyatlas

Sephco Industries

Metal Deploye Resistor

Mosebach

Storage Battery Systems

Powerohm (Hubbell)

Shenzhen Sikes

Pite Tech

Greenlight Innovation

Load Bank Breakdown Data by Type

Resistive Load Bank

Reactive Load Bank

Resistive/Reactive Load Bank

Load Bank Breakdown Data by Application

Power Generation

Government/Military

Maritime/Shipyards

Oil, Gas, & Nuclear

Data Centers

Industrial

