Global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market To Witness Incredible Growth By 2025
The global non-grain oriented electrical steel market is anticipated to worth more than US$ 30 bn. Changing regulations in the automotive industry and recent technological advancement, particularly relating to its magnetic property, broadly shape the market’s evolution. Growing demand for high-performance generators and energy-efficient motors in next-generation automotive will generate generous revenues in the near future. Emerging application areas, most notably in the electric/hybrid vehicle industry, will be key to the future demand trajectories of the high-grade electrical steel.
The global Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
JFE Steel
NSSMC
WISCO
NLMK
Posco
Baosteel
Ansteel
Thyssen Krupp
Shougang Group
AK Steel
Nucor
CSC
Voestalpine
Benxi Steel
TISCO
Masteel
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High-Grade Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel
Low-Grade Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel
Segment by Application
Rotating Machines
Static Machines
