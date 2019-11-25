Global Pressure Switch Market 2019 – By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Pressure Switch Market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, as the systems are mainly based on renewable sources of energy. The global pressure switch market is expected to grow at 4.43% CAGR during the forecast period. Pressure Switches are mostly used in industrial applications where there is operation for cold applications which necessitates closing the switch at desired pressure level either in pressure rise or pressure fall situation. It is also used in automation and transportation sector which enhances the market growth.

Pressure switches are the switches which opens or closes the circuit when a certain fluid pressure is achieved on its input terminal. This switch is pressure actuated switch, which are varied according to, make the contact either with rise in pressure or fall in pressure. These switches are widely used in industries to automatically monitor the system that uses pressurized fluid for controlling the circuit. Pressure switches are of low cost which are higher in reliability and cost-effective. These switches are dominated by wide pressure range availability. These switches are used in verticals of industries such as Automobile, beverage, pharma, machine tool, pulp & paper etc. However, it is estimated that there will be a substantial growth of the pressure switch market globally mostly because of the developing economies.

Segmental Analysis:

The global pressure switch market has been segmented based on type, pressure range, application, end- user, and region.

By Type

Electromechanical

Solid-State

By Pressure Range

Below 100 bar

100 – 400 bar

Above 400 bar

By Application

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)

Monitoring & Control

Safety and Alarm Systems

Hydraulics & Pneumatics

By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Process & Manufacturing Industry

Commercial

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of the global pressure switch market in 2017. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising application of pressure switch in industrial and commercial sector, as developing countries shows a significant growth in automation. In Asia-Pacific region countries such as India is increasing the contribution towards manufacturing sector, while South Korea is investing heavily in automotive & transportation sector which enhances the market demand for pressure switch market in the forecasted period. Owing to its reliability in operation, North America is also increasing the market due to stringent regulations by government in terms of safety measures.

Key Players

The key players of the global pressure switch market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Danfoss (Denmark), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Bosch Rexroth AG (Europe), Baumer (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), SMC Corporation of America (US), SOR Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser Consult AG (Switzerland) and Barksdale Inc (US).

