Global Vertical Farming Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Vertical Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The global market for vertical farming is expected to expand at a robust double-digit CAGR during 2018–2025, where farming innovations will be key to growth. Next-generation agribusinesses are tapping into the incredible potential of vertical farming for shifting to sustainable agriculture methods. Building-based and container-based vertical farming technologies hold great potential for high-quality agricultural produce in harshest of crop-producing conditions across the world.

Vertical farming is a cutting edge arrangement of controlled-condition farming. Vertical farming traditionally is focused on growing leafy greens, as the demand for spinach, kale, lettuces, and herbs generally have been the easiest crops to grow in such systems.

Of all the regions, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest market share and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In APAC, the vertical farming market is growing rapidly owing to the awareness regarding the importance of alternative methods of the farming because of the increase in population and limited fertile agriculture land.

This report focuses on the global Vertical Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Koninklijke Philips

Aerofarms

Sky Greens

Green Sense Farms

Agrilution

American Hydroponics

Urban Crops

Vertical Farm Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lettuce

Peppers

Broccoli

Spinach

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Strawberries

Pomegranates

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Building-Based Vertical Farms

Shipping Container Vertical Farms

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vertical Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vertical Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

