Gout Therapeutics Market key players – Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, CymaBay Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, ChemoCentryx, Gilead Sciences

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Overview

Gout is a physical conditions that affects the patient’s ability to move, often also termed as unwalkable disease, and it has been around for centuries. But in the recent times, especially in the U.S., the prevalence of gout has increased to greater extents, which is a reflection of growing population with obesity, smoking habits, and increased intake of alcohol. Increased level of uric acid in the body and uncontrolled metabolic disorders are some of the common symptoms of gout.

There are a number of therapies available for the treatment of gout, which also helps in preventing future flares and reduce the risk of kidney stone. These therapies help in reducing the uric acid levels in the body as well as enhance kidney’s ability to discard uric acid via urine. Consequently, the demand in the global gout therapeutics market is expected to increment at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2549

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Key Trends

Increased research and development in the field has yielded significantly more effective medications in the recent times, which are recommended to patients on the basis of severity of the condition. Introduction of urate-lowering agents is one of the primary driver of the gout therapeutics market. First line therapies such as Febuxostat and Allopurinol are now replaced urate-lowering agents such as Lesinurad, which help in reducing pain as well as negotiate the risk of joint destruction. The growing popularity of OTC drugs such as Oral colchicine, corticosteroids, and NASAIDs, which are quite effective in moderate gout indications, are also favoring the global gout therapeutics market in the positive direction. Technological advancements in medical imaging is another factor augmenting the demand in the gout therapeutics market. On the other hand, low levels of physician and patient awareness, heavy dependency on generic drugs, and use of CAM for the treatment of gout are restraining factors over the global gout therapeutics market.

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Market Potential

Focus on regenerative medicines, high growth potential of biologics, and preference of combination therapies such as are some of the trends that bode well for the future of gout therapeutics market. Biologics such as Canakinumab, Rilonacept, and Krystexxa have been proven to efficiently address gout-related conditions. Combination therapies such as allopurinol and benzbromarone are able to treat gout by reducing the renal dyfunction.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2549

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America serves the maximum demand in the global gout therapeutics market, owing to the presence of several prominent players in the U.S., high cost of branded therapies in the U.S., and growing use of gout therapy. Throughout the forecast period, North America is expected to remain the most lucrative market, also gaining traction from impending launch of several urate-lowering agents. On the other hand, vastly populated Asia Pacific is another lucrative region for the vendors venturing in this market. This region not only has a large pool of patients, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and Malaysia as well as changing lifestyle with smoking- and alcohol-related diseases will further escalate the demand in the gout treatment market.

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Competitive Landscape

Horizon Pharma, AstraZeneca, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals are identified as the most prominent companies in moderately consolidated market for gout therapeutics. These companies lead via research and development and have a profile of drugs with high efficacy.

Novartis, Eli Lilly, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Can-Fite BioPharma, Celgene, Ablynx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, CymaBay Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, ChemoCentryx, Gilead Sciences, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Incyte, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Morphotek, Sanofi, Santarus, and Selecta Biosciences are some of the other key companies in the global gout therapeutics market.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/gout-therapeutics-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050