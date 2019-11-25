Gum Hydrocolloid Market | Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2023

The global market for gum hydrocolloids has been exhibiting growth at a rapid pace over the last few years. The market owes its robust growth to the growing demand for natural food ingredients by consumers belonging from different age groups.

Hydrocolloid is a functional food ingredient that is used in food and beverages to increase their viscosity, stability, texture, and physical appearance. When isolated in water, hydrocolloids form gel like substances. Polymers obtained from plants, synthetic, animals, and microbes are major sources of hydrocolloids.

Some of the most commonly used hydrocolloid in the food and beverages industry include carrageenam, alginates, gelatin, pectin, xanthan gum, AGAR, and others. Compiled with the intent of updating stakeholders about the prevailing market dynamics and future outlook, the report presents insights into the key factors influencing the market’s growth trajectory.

The report presents a qualitative and quantitative assessment of prevalent market trends by industry analysts. It provides an in-depth analysis of industry participants in the value chain. Based on information obtained from trusted industrial sources, it evaluates the impact of micro- and macro-economic factors and government policies on market operations. Apart from this, analysis of market attractiveness as per segments is also included in the report.

The global market for hydrocolloid is gaining impetus from the growing research and development in hydrocolloid ingredients. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for natural ingredients will also result in increased demand for hydrocolloid. Despite witnessing favorable trends worldwide, the volatility of raw material prices and the uneven supply of the same is projected to inhibit the market’s growth to an extent.

To provide a holistic overview, the market for hydrocolloid is segmented in terms of function, application, type, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into guar gum, gellan gum, locust bean gum, gum Arabic, and xanthan gum. In terms of function, the key segments of the market include thickener agent, stabilizing agent, and gelling agent. Based on application, the gum hydrocolloid market can be segmented into confectionary, bakery, meat and poultry processing, sauce and condiments, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Regionally, the global gum hydrocolloid market is spread across Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), Japan, Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

North America dominated the global gum hydrocolloid market in 2013, trailed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The enterprises operating in the market are expected to witness surging demand in emerging economies such as India and China. The changing lifestyle in these countries, coupled with the growing awareness towards healthy living, will aid the expansion of the gum hydrocolloid market in Asia Pacific.

Additionally, the market sees lucrative prospects in Sudan for gum Arabic. Since gum Arabic is extensively used in soft drinks, the U.S. has exempted it from broad trade ban imposed on 1997. Owing to such favorable policies, Sudan is able to maintain its lead in the market as the largest producer of gum Arabic globally.

To present insights into the competitiveness prevailing in the market, the report profiles companies such as Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Danisco A/S, And Company, and others. These companies are studied on the basis of their financial overview, strategies adopted, development status, and product portfolio.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.