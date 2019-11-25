Hearing Healthcare Devices Market Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis and Regional Forecast To 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Hearing Healthcare Devices Market Size, Growth, Key Futuristic Trends to 2024 – William Demant, Sonova, GN Store Nord and Sivantos Group” to its huge collection of research reports.



Hearing Healthcare Devices Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

Three groups of hearing healthcare devices are covered in this report:1. Hearing Devices: Hearing aids and accessories; 2. Hearing Implants: Mainly the Bone-anchored hearing systems and cochlear implants; 3. Diagnostic Instruments: Devices used for hear testing and evaluating hearing loss.

Scope of the Report:

In Healthcare Hearing Devices sales market, there are mainly three broad categories: Hearing Aids, artificial hearing Implants and hearing Diagnostic Instruments. Hearing Aids are relatively in low price, while prices of artificial hearing Implants are almost 50 times more than hearing aids, Which lead to a much bigger market share (26.53%) in revenue than sales volume (0.59%), for artificial implants.

In this report, we consider the final end users as the end-use market/application. Clinics, Individual consumers and other medical organizations are analyzed. The hearing aids are mainly designed for individual use, and this market is growing bigger with the growing aged population. Hearing diagnostic devices are essential Instruments for most otology hospitals and clinics, it is also seeing a constant growing trend with peoples overall growing health awareness. At present, Europe companies are the main production market. Europe and USA will keep leading the market in the forecast period.

In 2016, total Hearing Healthcare Devices Sales are about 13.83 million units, hearing aids sold about 13.67 million units, taking the most market share. Total market revenue is about 7148 million USD in 2016, hearing implants sold about 1769 million USD, with 10.4% growth rate compared to 2015 revenue.

The worldwide market for Hearing Healthcare Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 9050 million US$ in 2024, from 7360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hearing Healthcare Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

William Demant

Sonova

GN Store Nord

Sivantos Group

Widex

Starkey

Cochlear

MED-EL GmbH

Natus Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Hearing Devices

Hearing Implants

Diagnostic Instruments

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital & Clinics

Home & Consumer Use

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hearing Healthcare Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hearing Healthcare Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hearing Healthcare Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hearing Healthcare Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hearing Healthcare Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hearing Healthcare Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hearing Healthcare Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

