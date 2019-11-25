Increase in the global geriatric population is anticipated to boost the demand for Glycine Market

Glycine is a colorless, sweet tasting, water soluble amino acid. It is insoluble in ethanol, ethyl ether, and moderately soluble in acetone. Glycine is used as an amino acid to produce protein in the body.

High demand for medicines drives the global glycine market. Glycine is primarily used for the treatment of schizophrenia, stroke, sleep problems, metabolic syndrome, and metabolic disorders. It regulates the body’s blood sugar level and stimulates and cell growth in the central nervous system. Glycine, being a protein producing amino acid, is used to increase muscles mass of the body. Rise in awareness about fitness and health among people is projected to fuel the global market for glycine during the forecast period.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glycine-market.html

Glycine Market: Key Segments

Based on grade, the global glycine market can be segmented into United States Pharmacopeia (USP) grade and technical grade. In terms of purity, the USP grade is used as an additive to enhance flavor or reduce acidity in foods, beverages, animal feed, personal care products, and cosmetics. Technical grade glycine finds its application in industries such as solvents for separating carbon dioxide in the fertilizer industry and production of glyphosate.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62460

Based on end-user industry, the global glycine market can be divided into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personnel care & cosmetics, chemical, and others (including fertilizers). Glycine is extensively employed in the pharmaceutical industry, as it is used as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system, for stimulating the cells of the brain. Additionally, it is used as a buffering agent in antacids, analgesics, antiperspirants, and prevents sample damage during electrophoresis. It is used as a food additive in pet food, animal feed, and as a taste enhancer in food for humans. Glycine is used in production of rubber sponge-based products and herbicide such as glyphosate. Additionally, glycine finds its application in building muscle mass, as it can enhance the protein content of the body. In cosmetics and personal care products, glycine impart antistatic properties therefore it is used for conditioning of hair and skin.

Glycine Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global glycine market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a major share of the global market during the forecast period. China and India, being highly populated countries, have large number of aged people. Increase in the global geriatric population is anticipated to boost the demand for long-term treatment of diseases. Increase in affordability of drugs due to rise in launch of low priced generics is fueling the demand for medicines. This, in turn, is driving the global glycine market.

Request For Custom Research @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=62460

Glycine Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global glycine market include GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Phion Ltd., Amino GmbH, Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co., Ltd., Showa Denko KK, Chattem Chemicals, Inc., and Ajinomoto North America, Inc. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.