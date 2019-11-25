Minimal threat of infection and shorter length of scars are the major benefits associated with these surgeries over conventional surgery. Thus, owing to these advantages, Latin America MIS industry is witnessing significant transformation in the recent years and is expected to show rapid adoption by the physicians in the future. The MIS industry is majorly driven by innovation, aging population and rising demand for reduction in healthcare expenditure. Similarly, rapidly expanding population base and demand for cost effective products are some others reasons due to which the MIS industry is witnessing lucrative growth in the Latin American region.

Minimally invasive surgeries are performed with the help of host of surgical instruments which comprises endoscopy devices, surgical devices and monitoring & visualization systems. Surgical devices accounted for the largest share of the MIS products followed by monitoring & visualization systems and endoscopy devices. The market for surgical devices comprises ablation devices, medical robotic systems and endoscopy devices. Ablation devices recorded the largest share in terms of revenue in 2013 due to the fact that ablation devices are used on a large scale for the treatment of various types of cancer. Medical robotic systems are anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Surgical robot enhances the rate of accuracy and thus reduces the complication rate in surgeries. Furthermore, technological advancements which have expanded the usage of medical robots in wide range of applications and introduction of robots coupled with imaging systems would propel the growth of this market.