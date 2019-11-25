Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Outlook & Latest Trends 2019 | Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate), Teijin Aramid B.V., National Safety Apparel

Law Enforcement Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Overview

Law Enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics are used to manufacture protective clothing for a variety of end-users. Protective clothing, unlike ordinary clothing, do not ignite when exposed to a source of ignition. Protective clothing is used to provide flame resistance, cut resistance, chemical and biological protection to a wide range of application segments including the police, ambulance/EMT, fire service and military. Developed countries dominates the global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market in terms of production and demand. China, India and other emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in this market due to increasing military and firefighting applications.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market at the global and regional level.

Law Enforcement Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Research Methodologies

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market by segmenting it in terms of end-users such as police, ambulance/EMT, fire service and military. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics for 2015 and estimated market size for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is given in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key end-users of Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Law Enforcement Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market. Key players in the Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market are Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate), Teijin Aramid B.V., National Safety Apparel, W.L.Gore & Associates, Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Milliken & Company & Glen Raven, Inc. PBI Performance Products Inc, Solvay S.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Law Enforcement Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Scope of the Study

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, OneSource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics market has been segmented as follows:

Police

Fire Service

Turnout Gear

Wildlands Gear

Station Wear

Ambulance/EMT

Military

Others

Mining

Others

Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

