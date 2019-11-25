Location Analytics Market : Growth Opportunities Of Global Industry 2019-2024

Location analytics is the process or the ability to gain insight from the location or geographic component of business data.

Scope of the Report:

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Location Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Location Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Location Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Location Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and Extract, Transform, and Load

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

