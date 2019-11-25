MARKETING CLOUD PLATFORM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
The marketing cloud platform provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The marketing cloud platform connects different marketing channels, such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing, to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develop appropriate marketing patterns, and integrate marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Marketing Cloud Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marketing Cloud Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.
Rise in use of content marketing is driving the market.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marketing Cloud Platform.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Adobe Systems
Oracle
Salesforce
IBM
Act-On Software
Cision
Etrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
HubSpot
Infusionsoft
LeadSquared
Salesfusion
SAP
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Healthcare
Retail
Government
BFSI
Telecom&IT
Media&Entertainment
Education,Energy&Power
Manufacturing
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Marketing Cloud Platform Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marketing Cloud Platform
1.2 Classification of Marketing Cloud Platform by Types
1.2.1 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Public Cloud
1.2.4 Private Cloud
1.2.5 Hybrid Cloud
1.3 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Government
1.3.5 BFSI
1.3.6 Telecom&IT
1.3.7 Media&Entertainment
1.3.8 Education,Energy&Power
1.3.9 Manufacturing
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Marketing Cloud Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Marketing Cloud Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Marketing Cloud Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Marketing Cloud Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Marketing Cloud Platform Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Marketing Cloud Platform (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Adobe Systems
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Adobe Systems Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Oracle
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Oracle Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Salesforce
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Salesforce Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 IBM
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 IBM Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Act-On Software
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Act-On Software Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Cision
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Cision Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Etrigue
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Marketing Cloud Platform Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Etrigue Marketing Cloud Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…..
