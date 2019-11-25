Microdebriders Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Success of ENT surgeries is highly dependent on the use of sophisticated equipment. Microdebriders are largely utilized for sinus surgeries across the globe, owing to their operational efficiency. Microdebrider is a disposable device. It is a cylindrical hand-held tool that cuts the tissues during surgery and removes them from the surgical area. It has rotating blades that oscillate at different speeds in order to cut the excessive soft or hard tissues or bones. Microdebriders are connected to a suction vacuum to pull and clear the blood and excess tissues from the surgical site. They work by employing the suction to pull the tissues into the aperture of blades at the tip of hollow tube.

Microdebriders can be operated with a single hand, which is the unique selling proposition of the product, making it highly popular among surgeons. Development of customized microdebriders as per surgery and improved reimbursement policies for ENT clinics in developed countries are the key factors expected to boost the growth of Microdebriders Market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the product is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market in the near future.

The global microdebriders market can be segmented on the basis of component, blade type, application, and end-user. Based on component, the global microdebriders market can be categorized into console, handpiece, and blade. The blades segment accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2017 owing to the availability of the device in different sizes and shapes as required in surgeries. The segment is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period. In terms of blade (cutter) type, the global microdebriders market can be categorized into serrated blades and straight blades. Straight blades are preferred for sinus surgeries as they help reduce clogging on the surgical site.

The straight blades segment is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for serrated blades for removal of submucosal stromal tissue from inferior turbinates is expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. By application, the global microdebriders market can be divided into tonsillectomy, turbinoplasty, sinus surgery, adenoidectomy, and others. Sinus surgery accounted for a maximum revenue share in 2017, which can be attributed to the rising prevalence of sinusitis across the globe and availability of well-equipped health care facilities for its surgery in developed countries. Rising demand for technologically advanced equipment for endoscopic debulking of laryngeal and tracheal tumors is projected to boost the demand for microdebriders in the other applications segment of the market during 2018-2026.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47661

End-users in the global microdebriders market are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, physicians’ offices, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment generated the maximum revenue share of the microdebriders market in 2017, and is anticipated to continue to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Dominance of the segment can be attributed to the availability of favorable reimbursement policies in hospitals and their significant patient pool. Rising trend of conducting minimally invasive surgeries in specialty clinics is estimated to propel the growth of the specialty clinics segment the end of 2026.

Geographically, the global microdebriders market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading share of the global microdebriders market in 2015 due to increasing adoption of technologically advanced and efficient equipment for ENT surgeries in the U.S. The region is estimated to remain dominant in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rise in investment of public and private players in the health care sector in China and India and increase in awareness about intraoperative functionality and precision of microdebriders among physicians in Asia Pacific are the key factors expected to augment the growth of the microdebriders market in the region during the forecast period.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=47661

Major players operating in the global suture passers market include Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Naugra, KARL STORZ, Brainlab AG, Pridex Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Gem Surg Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Medicure Surgical Equipment, and Smith & Nephew plc.