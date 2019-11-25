Mobile Application Market 2019 Global Size, Recent Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis, Financial Growth, Technology, Sales Revenue and Emerging Platforms by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Mobile Application market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The mobile application is one of the fastest growing market and will continue to grow at a significant rate majorly due to increased penetration of smartphones and internet. The drivers that drive the market for mobile applications is the increased application of augmented reality and Virtual Reality. The smartphones at present are enabling the sensors like gyroscope, accelerometers and motion sensors in the smartphones and tablets to ensure the capability of AR & VR on the mobile phone through various apps. Games like ‘Pokémon Go’ follow this lead. This has also been affected by the IOT dominance majorly in smart homes.

Rapid advancement in technology has led to the development of compact electronic devices and improved internet connectivity and communication all over the world. Increasing availability of innovative mobile applications to carry out various functions including online shopping, bill payments, money transfer, e-wallets, and others and increased usage of smartphones in all the age groups are majorly fueling the growth of the global mobile application market. Improved internet connectivity, increased availability of smartphones at affordable prices and rise in LTE adoption are also propelling the growth of the global mobile application market.

Major Key Players

Willow Tree, Inc (U.S.),

Google Inc (U.S.),

Nokia Corporation (Finland),

Amazon Inc (U.S.),

Intellectsoft US (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation, (U.S.)

Y Media Labs (U.S.),

Appster (Australia),

Gameloft SE (France),

Konstant Infosolutions (India).

The market for Mobile application is growing at a significant rate and includes many new entrants in the mobile app development market majorly in Smartphones & tablets under the gaming category with the increase in AR & VR advancements.

According to MRFR, The Mobile Application Market is expected to reach approximately USD 165 billion by the end of 2023 with approximately 14% CAGR during the forecasted period from 2017 – 2023.

Industry Updates

In January 2019, The Veteran Affairs Department has signed a contract with Booz Allen Hamilton to stand up and manage a new multi-tiered cloud platform for its mobile applications.

In January 2019, Habo, a Lagos-based sanitary napkins production and distribution company, has announced that it has launched a mobile application to help customers order its products online.

In January 2019, it has been announced that OYO has offered customer autonomy to its mobile application OYO Assist, where customers can now raise service requests, modify bookings and handle many other services.

In January 2019, Indian Railway Service has launched a mobile application named Rail Sathi to provide online end-to-end travel assistance.

In December 2018, Five Omani women have developed a mobile application ‘Aon’ to assist visually impaired individuals.

Segmentation:

The global market for mobile application is segmented on the basis of categories, platform, and end-user. Based on categories, the global mobile application market is segmented into gaming and non-gaming. The non-gaming segment has been sub-segmented into productivity, entertainment, social media, browser, and others. Based on platform, the global mobile application market is segmented into iOS, Android, and windows. Based on end-users, the global mobile application market is segmented into banking, retail, airlines, education, transport, media, hotels, and restaurants, government and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for mobile application has been geographically segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region commands the major share of the global mobile application market owing to the increasing demand for online services, expanding user-base of smartphones due to the availability of affordable mobile phones, improved internet connectivity and rise in demand for application-based solutions in the emerging economies of this region. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solution, development of innovative applications to carry out various day-to-day activities, increasing popularity of e-commerce web apps and easy adoption of technologically advanced solutions are propelling the growth of the mobile application market in the North America region. High demand for mobile-based applications and increased reliance on cloud-based solutions are fueling the growth of the mobile application market in the Europe region.

