Mobile Data Monitoring (MDM) Market: Insights On Crucial Growth Challenges 2020

Mobile Data Monitoring (MDM) is a software application used to monitor the performance parameters such as data transfer speed and usage of mobile data devices. It helps the user to monitor signal strength of mobile data device and the amount of data that is transferred to other users. These applications are free to download from the internet for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The latest MDM applications enable monitoring of data usage across specific time periods and by specific applications, so as to track for the applications that use maximum data. In addition, these applications display clear details about data upload and download speeds over the internet. Mobile data monitoring has an illustrative user interface that displays graphically the data usage on mobile devices and alerts about its threshold limit. Thus, it becomes easy for users to choose suitable data plans depending upon the requirements so as to reduce and manage the data usage.

The Mobile Data Monitoring market can be segmented on the basis of end-use devices such as mobile phones, tablets, computers and other devices capable of creating digital surveys of data usage. These software applications provide real time information about data usage and are non-interfering as they operate in the background. These applications are used to gauge the performance parameters such as signal strength and speed of 2G, 3G and 4G telecommunication networks.

Mobile Data Monitoring market finds applications for data monitoring in mobile phones users, domestic internet connections and for servers in organizations. MDM applications are extensively used in smart phones due to increasing explosion of data through the internet. It becomes easy for the users to constantly monitor their data usage and avoid abrupt charges due to excessive use. In an organization, employees connect to the corporate domain or network through Wi-Fi connections. Therefore it is essential for the employer to monitor the usage of data to keep a tab on official data sharing so as to avoid any misuse of data and connection. The MDM application stores complete details about the amount of information sent and received by database followed by duration of every session and speed of data transfer.

Apart from the information about signal strength, this application can also detect country and network codes along with the identity of the operator. It is also able to read data about radio access provided by mobile service providers. For domestic broadband internet connections, MDM provides complete information about the amount of data used/left on the portal of service provider. In latest MDM applications, the access to internet is automatically cut down or speed is reduced once the user crosses the data usage limit.

MDM is majorly used for data monitoring in cases where there is security risk involved or where the services are available on a chargeable basis. Increasing adoption of smartphones, Big Data services, Long-Term Evolution (LTE) deployment and Over the Top (OTT) applications are expected to generate tremendous demand for MDM applications in near future. In addition, communication service providers are investing in MDM applications to ensure positive user experience and avoid customer dissatisfaction. Furthermore, growing adoption of Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) is expected to create healthy demand for MDM application in next few years.

Some of the major companies in the Mobile Data Monitoring market include Alcatel-Lucent, Compuware Corporation, Ericsson, InfoVista S.A., Anritsu, Nokia Siemens Networks and Tektronix Communications among others. Furthermore, Astellia, Empirix, JDSU, Polystar, NetScout, RADCOM Ltd. and others are some of the players in the market.