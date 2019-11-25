Mobile Video Surveillance Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing concerns for public safety and security, growing adoption of IP cameras owing to a better functionality at a reduced cost, rising demand for cloud-based mobile video surveillance solution.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Video Surveillance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Video Surveillance market by product type and applications/end industries.

The transportation vertical is expected to grow at the largest share during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Video Surveillance.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Hanwha Techwin

Dahua

Flir

Axis Communications

United Technologies

Tyco International

Pelco

Bosch Security Systems

Avigilon

Infinova

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware (Cameras, Storage Solutions)

Software (Video Analytics, VMS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Trains & Trams

Buses

Transport Vehicles

Police Cars

Drones

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Mobile Video Surveillance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Video Surveillance

1.2 Classification of Mobile Video Surveillance by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware (Cameras, Storage Solutions)

1.2.4 Software (Video Analytics, VMS)

1.3 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Trains & Trams

1.3.3 Buses

1.3.4 Transport Vehicles

1.3.5 Police Cars

1.3.6 Drones

1.4 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Video Surveillance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Video Surveillance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Video Surveillance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Video Surveillance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Video Surveillance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Video Surveillance (2013-2023)

