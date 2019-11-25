New Research Report On Super Absorbent Resin Market To 2025

Globally, the U.S. is a key consumer of super absorbent resins due to excessive consumption of disposable hygiene products. Super absorbent resins display properties to absorb and retain extremely large amounts of liquid relative to its own mass. This makes super absorbent resins highly suitable for baby diapers and adult hygiene products. The ever-increasing demand for personal hygiene products is serving to boost the super absorbent resins market. The super absorbent resins market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of close to 6.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Global Super Absorbent Resin market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Super Absorbent Resin.

This report researches the worldwide Super Absorbent Resin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Super Absorbent Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nippon Shokubhai

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

BASF

Sanyo Chemical

LG Chemicals

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Boya Shuzhi

Weilong Polymer Material

Songwon Industrial

Demi

Super Absorbent Resin Breakdown Data by Type

Starch-based SAP

Cellulose-based SAP

Acrylic Resin SAP

Others

Super Absorbent Resin Breakdown Data by Application

Baby Diaper

Adult Inconvenience Products

Feminine Hygiene

Others

Super Absorbent Resin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Super Absorbent Resin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Super Absorbent Resin :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

