Oilfield Services Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
The oilfield equipment and services (or OFS) industry refers to all products and services associated with the oil and gas exploration and production process, or the upstream energy industry. It includes services such as locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling and formation evaluation, well construction, and production and completion services.
The energy industry is not any different than most commodity-based industries as it faces long periods of boom and bust. Drilling and other service firms are highly dependent on the price and demand for petroleum.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Superior Energy Services
National Oilwell Varco
China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)
Archer
Expro International
Technipfmc
GE Oil & Gas
Trican Well Service
Welltec
Basic Energy Services
Nabors Industries
Pioneer Energy Services
Altus
Scomi Energy Services BHD
Nordic Gulf
Condor Energy
The Engineering and Development Group
Gyrodata Incorporated
Oilserv
Almansoori Petroleum Services
Calfrac Well Services
Key Energy Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Coiled Tubing Services
Well Completion Equipment & Services
Drilling & Completion Fluids Services
Drilling Waste Management Services
Oil Country Tubular Goods
Pressure Pumping Services
Well Intervention
Wireline Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
