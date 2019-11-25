Opportunities for Bio-Plastic Carrier Bags Manufacturing in global Market

Growing concern regarding environmental protection by reducing the use of plastic bags has led to an increased adoption of bioplastic carrier bags. Bioplastic carrier bags serves as a valued alternative to fossil-based plastic carrier bags. Bioplastic carrier bags are manufactured partially or entirely from agricultural feedstock such as sugar cane, corn, potatoes, wheat and others through chemical and biotechnological processes. Use of renewable resources helps in saving up the scarce fossil resources. Bio-plastic carrier bags contain less carbon footprint as compared to conventional plastic bags. Bioplastic bags are available in various sizes, shapes, and thickness. Bio-plastic carrier bags are gaining widespread adoption across the globe because of its advantages over fossil-based plastic bags.

Bio-Plastic Carrier Bags Market: Market Dynamics

Currently, the bio-plastics carrier bags market is witnessing high demand across various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, retail, health and personal care as they come in a wide range of attractive designs and shapes. Increasing consumer demand for the eco-friendly plastic carrier bags has led the plastic manufacturers to shift from traditional plastic bags to bio-plastic carrier bags.

However, bioplastic carrier bags possess few restraints that can hamper the growth of the market. Produced from food crops that are genetically modified such as corn, bioplastics results in an interruption of the food supply. Corn plants contain a high amount of chemical pesticides that can be harmful while processing bioplastics. There is immense pressure on the crop production thereby impacting the food prices and agricultural process, due to the growth of bioplastic carrier bag manufacturing.

Request PDF Sample to Know More about this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15284

Bio-Plastics Carrier Bags Market: Market Players

Market players for bio-plastic carrier bags market include, ALPAGRO Plastics N.V, Novamont S.p.A, Bio Bag Americas, Inc., Biopak Pty Ltd., Thai Plastic Bags Industries Company Ltd., Polybags Ltd and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.